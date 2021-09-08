Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,528 shares during the period. Duke Realty comprises about 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.73% of Duke Realty worth $129,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 174,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. 25,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

