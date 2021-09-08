dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 22,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 73,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

dynaCERT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)

DynaCERT, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of carbon emission reduction technologies. The company offers HydraGEN, which creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis. Its technology is designed for diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels, and railroad locomotives.

