Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 10915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.0067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$115.97 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

