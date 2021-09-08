Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

