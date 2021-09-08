e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $109.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00392579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,182 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,920 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

