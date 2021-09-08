Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,479.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.