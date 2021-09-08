Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,161. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $171.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

