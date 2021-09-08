eCash (XEC) Price Up 46.5% Over Last Week

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $4.89 billion and approximately $349.78 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00187869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.58 or 0.07250487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.42 or 1.00163169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.00902133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.00722831 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,837,654,673,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

