EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $42,491.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $940,446.59 and $42,491.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00149438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.13 or 0.00715923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00041806 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.