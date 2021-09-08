ECOMI Price Reaches $0.0037 (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $622.01 million and $10.41 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00131370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00189611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About ECOMI

OMI is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

