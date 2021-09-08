Edgeless 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $604,869.00 and $16.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00058533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00170688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.61 or 0.00719661 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

