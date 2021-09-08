Edgeware (EDG) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $61.93 million and approximately $805,598.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00158726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00731773 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,411,770,926 coins and its circulating supply is 5,791,340,308 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

