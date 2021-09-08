Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.12

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.12 and last traded at $121.99, with a volume of 1907182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.07.
EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.
In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,960 shares of company stock worth $9,717,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
