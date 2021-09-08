Efinity (EFI) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Efinity coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00133746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00194278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.67 or 0.07297700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,574.73 or 0.97578119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.55 or 0.00747681 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

