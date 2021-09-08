eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, analysts expect that eGain will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

