eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.90 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.54 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 0.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

EGAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

