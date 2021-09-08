EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 5,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 865,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Get EHang alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EHang by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.