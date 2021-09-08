Electric Vehicle Zone Hits Market Capitalization of $20.42 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $20.42 million and $414,895.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00131370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00189611 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.09 or 0.07239826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,157.67 or 1.00139177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.00902000 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

