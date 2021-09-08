Electroneum Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $228.34 million and approximately $878,155.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,894,120,389 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

