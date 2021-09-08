Electrum Dark Tops One Day Trading Volume of $105.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $11,010.74 and approximately $105.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00151687 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.