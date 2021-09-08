Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Trading Down 9.1%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $10.06. 77,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 65,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). On average, analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $204,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $349,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.