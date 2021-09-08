Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ELYM has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELYM traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 2,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,110. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.