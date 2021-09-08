Elitium Market Cap Reaches $109.67 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00008537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $109.67 million and approximately $848,123.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00171455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.18 or 0.00721395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00043114 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

