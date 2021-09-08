Elitium Price Hits $3.88 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $108.28 million and $669,849.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00008346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00151670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.77 or 0.00722016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

