Ellaism Hits Market Capitalization of $43,808.42 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $43,808.42 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.16 or 0.07551438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

