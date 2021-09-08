Elrond Market Cap Reaches $3.36 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $172.98 or 0.00374874 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.36 billion and $225.90 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00079870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00022092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00045174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.87 or 0.03100856 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,372,475 coins and its circulating supply is 19,415,950 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

