Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,481.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Elysian has a total market cap of $305,420.85 and approximately $140,481.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00059788 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00169246 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014793 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043712 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.14 or 0.00715957 BTC.
Elysian Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “
Elysian Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.
