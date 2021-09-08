Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,481.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Elysian has a total market cap of $305,420.85 and approximately $140,481.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00059788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00169246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.14 or 0.00715957 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

