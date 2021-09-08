EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of EMCOR Group worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EME opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

