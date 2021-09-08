Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $24,037.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,031,271 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.