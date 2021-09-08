Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

ENB stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. 296,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

