Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$55.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. 296,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,109. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Enbridge by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

