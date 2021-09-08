Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.06.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE ENB traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$51.34.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.