Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.06.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock traded up C$0.53 on Wednesday, reaching C$51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,360. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.68. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.