Enecuum Trading Down 4.3% This Week (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enecuum has a total market cap of $20.00 million and approximately $651,039.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00167346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.39 or 0.00720416 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,315,510 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

