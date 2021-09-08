Enel’s (ENLAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 224,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,466. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

