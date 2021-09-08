Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 452,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Enerplus worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

