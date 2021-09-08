Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 10,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,330,089.36.

TSE:ERF opened at C$7.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$9.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -8.69%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

