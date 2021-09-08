EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENS stock opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

