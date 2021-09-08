Enigma (ENG) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.45 million and $179,856.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.91 or 0.00435966 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.92 or 0.00937236 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

