Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.63. Enova International posted earnings per share of $2.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $650,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. The company had a trading volume of 194,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,258. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enova International has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

