Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.01

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.01 and last traded at $114.93, with a volume of 44501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 620,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

