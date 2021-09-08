EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

