EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.55 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $4.55 billion and approximately $3.75 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for $4.75 or 0.00010277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,033,634,809 coins and its circulating supply is 957,551,064 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.