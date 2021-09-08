EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.30. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $629.32. The company had a trading volume of 255,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,069. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.42.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 78.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

