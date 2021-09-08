Equalizer (EQZ) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $677,303.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00190082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.11 or 0.07227254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.33 or 0.99997135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.06 or 0.00900530 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

