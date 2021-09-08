Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Michael Earl Campbell Sells 1,200 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EQIX traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $882.31. The stock had a trading volume of 330,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,251. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $827.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.75. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

