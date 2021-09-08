Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 8th (ACB, AGL, ANIX, ARI, ARKO, ASEKY, ASMB, ATDRY, BBL, BCSF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, September 8th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.