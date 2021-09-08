Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 8th (ACN, ADS, AIR, ALT, ASML, CMG, CMRE, CNC, CNTG, COUP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 8th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $316.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €352.00 ($414.12) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €131.00 ($154.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €151.00 ($177.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $975.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $14.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $75.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $250.00 to $280.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $270.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $300.00 to $315.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $162.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.50 ($27.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $82.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $56.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $33.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $84.00 to $80.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $137.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $854.00 to $618.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $400.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $165.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $192.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target trimmed by Pivotal Research from $52.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

