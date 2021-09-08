Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBKDY. Societe Generale raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.87.

EBKDY opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

