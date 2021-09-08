ESBC (ESBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, ESBC has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $59,222.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,084,595 coins and its circulating supply is 29,805,261 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

